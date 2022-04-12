FDA Finds Deficiencies in Myovant (MYOV), Pfizer's Myfembree sNDA

Myovant Sciences MYOV announced that it received a notice from the FDA last week, which identifies deficiencies that preclude decision on labelling and/or post-marketing requirements in MYOV’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Myfembree.

This sNDA, accepted by the FDA in October 2021, seeks approval for Myfembree (relugolix 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg) to manage moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis. Though the notice does not provide any additional information on the deficiencies, the regulatory agency continues to review Myovant’s sNDA and is yet to communicate its final decision. At the time of accepting the sNDA, the FDA had set a target action date of May 6, 2022.

The sNDA, accepted by the FDA, was supported by results from the phase III SPIRIT program. Data from the program demonstrated a clinically meaningful reduction in dysmenorrhea (menstrual pain) and non-menstrual pelvic pain in participants who were administered the drug.

Myfembree received its first FDA approval in May 2021 for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The drug is also approved in Europe for a similar indication and marketed under the trade name Ryeqo. MYOV anticipates submitting a regulatory application in Europe, seeking label expansion of Ryeqo for endometriosis-associated pain later this year.

Myfembree is part of a collaboration agreement with Pfizer PFE. The deal was formalized in December 2020 to jointly develop and commercialize relugolix for oncology and women’s health in the United States and Canada.

Per the agreement terms, Myovant will be responsible for all the clinical development and regulatory interactions plus record the entire drug sales. However, MYOV will share profits and certain expenses equally with Pfizer. In return, the former will be eligible to receive milestone payments from PFE.

Myovant received $650 million as an upfront payment in December 2020 at the time of signing the agreement. The initial approval for Myfembree to address menstrual breeding resulted in a $100-million regulatory milestone fee from Pfizer, which MYOV received in July 2021.

If Myfembree was approved for endometriosis, it could fetch another $100-million regulatory milestone payment from Pfizer. Such label expansions will not only boost Myovant’s’s growth but also provide it with cash to support its pipeline development and operations.

Apart from Myfembree, Myovant has Orgovyx (relugolix) in its portfolio, approved by the FDA in 2020 as the first and the only oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

