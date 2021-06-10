FDA extends shelf life of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Adds details on regulatory decision

June 10 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf life of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from three months to four-and-a-half months.

The health regulator's decision was based on data from ongoing studies, which demonstrated that the vaccine is stable at 4.5 months when refrigerated at temperatures of 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit (2 to 8 degrees Celsius), the drugmaker said.

JNJ said vaccine providers should visit its website to check expiration dates of vaccines currently available in the country.

