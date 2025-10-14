FDA Extends Review Timeline For Denali's Tividenofusp Alfa To Treat Hunter Syndrome

(RTTNews) - Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) on Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended its review timeline of the company's investigational therapeutic Tividenofusp alfa for the treatment of Hunter syndrome by three months.

The original decision date was January 5, 2026, and it has now been extended to April 5, 2026.

The extension follows Denali's submission of an updated clinical pharmacology information in response to an information request from the FDA as part of the standard review process. The delay is not related to concerns about efficacy, safety, or biomarkers, the company noted.

Hunter syndrome, also known as MPS II, is a rare genetic lysosomal storage disease caused by mutations in the iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) gene. This results in a deficiency of the IDS enzyme, leading to the breakdown and accumulation of glycosaminoglycans leading to progressive damage in multiple organs and tissues, including the brain.

Tividenofusp alfa, also known as DNL310, is composed of the iduronate 2-sulfatase (IDS) enzyme fused to Denali's proprietary TransportVehicle platform, designed to deliver IDS into the brain and the body, to address behavioural, cognitive and physical symptoms of Hunter syndrome.

Tividenofusp alfa carries the FDA's Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for the treatment of Hunter syndrome.

DNLI closed Monday's trading at $14.98, down 2.54%. In after-hours, the stock fell another 0.93% to $14.84.

