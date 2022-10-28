US Markets
FOLD

FDA extends review of Amicus muscle disorder therapy for second time

Contributors
Khushi Mandowara Reuters
Bhanvi Satija Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday extended for the second time its review of Amicus Therapeutics Inc's experimental combination therapy to treat a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle impairment.

Oct 28 xx (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday extended for the second time its review of Amicus Therapeutics Inc's FOLD.O experimental combination therapy to treat a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle impairment.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FOLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular