FDA extends review of Amicus muscle disorder therapy for second time

Oct 28 xx (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday extended for the second time its review of Amicus Therapeutics Inc's FOLD.O experimental combination therapy to treat a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle impairment.

