FDA extends review of Amicus muscle disorder therapy for second time
Oct 28 xx (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday extended for the second time its review of Amicus Therapeutics Inc's FOLD.O experimental combination therapy to treat a rare genetic disorder that causes muscle impairment.
(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Devika Syamnath)
((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com))
