FDA Extends Praxis' Relutrigine NDA Review; New PDUFA Date Set For December 27,2026

(RTTNews) - Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX), a clinical-stage neuroscience biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the review period by three months for its New Drug Application for Relutrigine in the treatment of SCN2A and SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathies or DEEs.

The FDA has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date for the NDA from September 27, 2026, to December 27, 2026.

The extension follows Praxis' submission of additional sensitivity analyses of existing clinical data, which the FDA has classified as a major amendment, resulting in a three-month extension of the review period.

The FDA did not identify any safety or manufacturing concerns, and no new clinical studies were requested. The review remains ongoing, the company noted.

Relutrigine is an investigational sodium channel modulator administered orally or via gastrostomy-jejunostomy (G/J) tube. It is designed to regulate sodium flow in brain cells to control seizures.

In the Phase 2/3 EMBOLD trial, relutrigine was generally well tolerated and demonstrated seizure reduction and behavioural and functional improvements, according to the company. Based on these results, the FDA accepted the NDA for priority review.

Previously from the FDA relutrigine received the Breakthrough Therapy Designation, Orphan Drug Designation or ODD and Rare Pediatric Disease designation, and ODD from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of SCN2A and SCN8A-DEE.

Praxis has traded between $37.19 and $366.52 over the last year. PRAX closed Monday's trade at $350.56, up 6.95%.

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