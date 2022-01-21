FDA expands use of remdesivir to patients with high risk of hospitalization

US Markets
The U.S. health regulator on Friday expanded its approval for the use of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir to treat non-hospitalized patients 12 years and older for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease with high risk of hospitalization.

Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.

