FDA expands use of remdesivir to patients with high risk of hospitalization

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator on Friday expanded its approval for the use of Gilead Sciences' GILD.O antiviral drug remdesivir to treat non-hospitalized patients 12 years and older for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease with high risk of hospitalization.

Previously, the use of Veklury was limited to patients requiring hospitalization.

