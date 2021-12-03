FDA expands authorization of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody therapy to all kids, newborns

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it revised the authorization of Eli Lilly's LLY.N COVID-19 dual-antibody therapy for the treatment of mild to moderate disease in all children, including newborns, who are at high risk for progression to severe disease.

