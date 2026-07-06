FDA To End Emergency Use Authorization Of Invivyd's PEMGARDA In COVID-19; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Invivyd Inc. (IVVD), a pharmaceutical company developing antibody therapies, on Monday announced the receipt of a notice of termination for the emergency use authorization of PEMGARDA in the prevention of COVID-19.

PEMGARDA (pemivibart) is a half-life investigational monoclonal antibody that previously demonstrated in vitro neutralization of major SARS-CoV-2 variants. The drug received an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2023 and came into use in 2024. According to the EUA, the drug could be utilized in the pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 for immunocompromised individuals unable to mount an immune reaction against COVID vaccinations.

The EUA termination is viewed by the company as a matter of routine as several drugs and biological products authorized during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to undergo re-evaluation. On June 30, 2026, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced notice of the termination of these authorizations, effective from June 29, 2027.

With the end of the EUA, the company expects to engage with the FDA to establish steps toward a potential biologics license application (BLA) submission, supported by data from the pivotal Phase 3 CANOPY trial evaluating PEMGARDA.

IVVD is currently trading at $0.84, down 5.87%.

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