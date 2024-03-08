FDA Delays Decision On Lilly's Alzheimer's Drug

(RTTNews) - Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration intends to convene a meeting of the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee or PCNS to discuss the Phase 3 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 trial. This trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of Donanemab in early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

The FDA has informed Lilly of its interest in further understanding topics related to evaluating the safety and efficacy of Donanemab. This includes examining the safety results in donanemab-treated patients and understanding the efficacy implications of the unique trial design of the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study.

The date of the advisory committee meeting for donanemab has not yet been set by the FDA. As a result, the timing of expected FDA action on Donanemab will be delayed beyond the first quarter of 2024. Although it is uncommon for an advisory committee to occur after the anticipated FDA action date, the advisory committee meeting for donanemab follows similar meetings for two other amyloid plaque-targeting therapies approved by the FDA.

TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 is a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled study that aimed to assess the safety and efficacy of donanemab in participants aged 60-85 years with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. The trial enrolled 1,736 participants across eight countries, selected based on cognitive assessments in conjunction with amyloid plaque imaging and tau staging by positron emission tomography (PET) imaging.

