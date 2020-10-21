US Markets
ZSAN

FDA declines to approve Zosano's drug for relieving migraine headaches

Contributors
Amruta Khandekar Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

The U.S. health regulator has declined to approve Zosano Pharma Corp's experimental treatment to relieve pain after the onset of migraine headaches, citing issues with its delivery during clinical trials, the company said on Wednesday.

Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has declined to approve Zosano Pharma Corp's ZSAN.O experimental treatment to relieve pain after the onset of migraine headaches, citing issues with its delivery during clinical trials, the company said on Wednesday.

Shares of the company slumped about 27% to 45 cents before the bell.

The treatment Zosano is expected to compete with oral and injectable treatments for migraine headaches through Qtrypta, a treatment containing microneedles that deliver a drug called zolmitriptan directly into the bloodstream through skin.

An approval would have put Qtrypta in race with Biohaven's BHVN.N oral pill Nurtec ODT and AbbVie Inc's ABBV.N Ubrelvy, both of which belong to an emerging class of migraine treatments called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitors.

The decision comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month raised similar concerns with the company's marketing application for the treatment.

The FDA has also sought an inspection of its manufacturing sites before the application may be approved, the company said, adding it would seek a meeting with the agency to discuss the application and the issues raised.

Around 39 million people in the United States and 1 billion worldwide suffer from migraine, according to the Migraine Research Foundation, making it a highly sought-after market for drugmakers.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Arun Koyyur)

((Amruta.Khandekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

