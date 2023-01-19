US Markets
FDA declines to approve Eli Lilly's Alzheimer's treatment

January 19, 2023 — 06:14 pm EST

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve the company's experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment, citing limited number of patients with at least 12 months of drug exposure data provided in the submission.

