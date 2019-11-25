US Markets

FDA declines to approve Adamis Pharma's Zimhi to treat opioid overdose

Shivani Singh Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp said on Monday its opioid overdose treatment was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a letter to the company, the FDA raised questions about the treatment's chemistry and manufacturing but not about its safety or effectiveness, Adamis said.

The drug Zimhi is a naloxone pre-filled single dose syringe used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose.

