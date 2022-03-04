FDA declines pediatric EUA for Ocugen's COVID vaccine Covaxin

March 4 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc OCGN.O said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has declined to issue an emergency use authorization for its partner Bharat Biotech-developed COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for use in individuals aged 2 to 18 years.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

