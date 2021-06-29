US Markets
FDA declined to approve MediWound treatment for burns

Trisha Roy Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday declined to approve MediWound Ltd's MDWD.O topical treatment, NexoBrid, for burnt tissue, the company said.

The agency has identified issues related to the chemistry, manufacturing and controls section of the application and has requested additional information. (https://refini.tv/2T9LviX)

