FDA could authorize COVID-19 treatment with convalescent plasma as early as next week - WSJ

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Published
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could authorize emergency use of antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat people infected with the coronavirus as early as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

