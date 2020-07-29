FDA could authorize COVID-19 treatment with convalescent plasma as early as next week - WSJ

July 29 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could authorize emergency use of antibody-rich blood plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to treat people infected with the coronavirus as early as next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.