FDA Considers Approving Second COVID-19 Booster Dose: Report

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is considering approving a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the report, the FDA has begun reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer and its partner BioNTech SE, and vaccines from Moderna.

However, the planning is still in early stages. The authorization would depend on ongoing studies establishing that a fourth dose would increase people's molecular defenses that waned after their first booster and reduce their risk of symptomatic and severe disease, the report said.

The FDA has already approved the fourth dose for immunocompromised people, such as those living with HIV or certain transplant recipients. Other countries that have approved the fourth shot include the UK, Chile.

