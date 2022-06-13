FDA Committee Endorses bluebird's (BLUE) Thalassemia Therapy

bluebird bio BLUE announced that the FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee (CTGTAC) has unanimously recommended approval of its gene therapy candidate betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) to treat beta-thalassemia, a severe genetic blood disorder.

The CTGTAC voted 13-0, unanimously recommending the benefits of treatment with beti-cel to outweigh the risks.

bluebird bio’s biologics license application (BLA) filed with the FDA seeks approval for beti-cel to treat patients with beta-thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions. The filing was granted a priority review by the FDA last November and the regulatory agency’s final decision on the gene therapy is expected by Aug 19, 2022.

The CTGTAC’s positive recommendation was based on data from multiple clinical studies, namely the ongoing phase III HGB-207 and HGB-212 studies, and the completed phase I/II HGB-204 and HGB-205 studies that evaluate beti-cel in beta thalassemia patients across all ages and genotypes.

Based on the late-stage clinical studies conducted by bluebird bio on beti-cel, 89% of evaluable patients achieved transfusion independence, which is defined as no longer needing RBC transfusions for at least 12 months while maintaining an average hemoglobin (hb) of at least 9g/dL.

Beti-cel involves adding functional copies of a modified form of the beta-globin gene into thalassemia patients’ own hematopoietic (blood) stem cells to enable the formation of normal RBCs in patients, without the need for transfusions.

Since last week, some good news has been driving BLUE’s prospects. Apart from the above recommendation for beti-cel, the CTGTAC unanimously recommended approval for another bluebird bio’s regulatory filing, which seeks approval for elivaldogene autotemcel (eli-cel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), a rare neurodegenerative disease.The CTGTAC voted 15-0, recommending the benefits of treatment with eli-cel to offset the risks. A final decision from the FDA is expected by Sep 16, 2022.

bluebird bio is currently facing the risk of a severe cash crunch. In fact, management expressed concerns over BLUE’s capacity to continue as a going concern due to the pressure on its existing cash balance, which is expected to dry up in the near future.

Presently, BLUE has no approved/marketed drug in its portfolio. A tentative approval for either beti-cel or eli-cel will provide bluebird bio with its first FDA-approved drug.

An approval of either or both beti-cel and eli-cel will also make bluebird bio eligible for priority review vouchers (PRVs) from the FDA. BLUE anticipates selling these vouchers to boost its cash resources.

