FDA Clears Phase 2a Study Of SGX945 To Treat Aphthous Ulcers In Behcet's Disease

November 30, 2023 — 08:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) Thursday said it received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Phase 2a study of SGX945 to treat aphthous ulcers in Behcet's disease.

Aphthous ulcers or mouth sores is a common symptom of Behcet's disease, a type of disorder causing inflammation of the blood vessels.

The company plans to begin patient enrollment in the second half of 2024.

