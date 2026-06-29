FDA Clears Palisade Bio's IND For PALI-2108 In UC; Plans Phase 2 ASCENTRA-UC In H2,2026; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Palisade Bio, Inc. (PALI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, marked a development milestone on Monday, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead program, PALI-2108, in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

The clearance enables initiation of the global Phase 2 ASCENTRA-UC clinical trial for PALI-2108.

PALI-2108 has demonstrated supportive Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical data in ulcerative colitis and Fibrostenotic Crohn's disease according to the company.

ASCENTRA-UC Phase 2 Trial Design ASCENTRA-UC will be a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of PALI-2108 in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

ASCENTRA-UC is expected to enrol up to 204 patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis across North America and Europe.

The study will evaluate two once-daily dose levels of PALI-2108, 15 mg and 30 mg, compared with placebo.

The primary endpoint is clinical remission at Week 12, as measured by the modified Mayo Score. Key secondary endpoints include clinical response, endoscopic improvement and histologic-endoscopic mucosal improvement (HEMI). Near Term Milestones

First patient enrollment is anticipated in the second half of 2026, and primary efficacy results are expected in the second half of 2027.

In parallel with the ASCENTRA-UC, the company plans to advance development plans of PALI-2108 in Crohn's disease and currently expects to submit an IND application for ASCENTRA-CD in the second half of 2026.

PALI has traded between $0.53 and $2.86 over the last year. PALI is currently trading at $2.11, up 11.87%.

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