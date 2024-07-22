FDA Clears IND Application Of Zymeworks For ZW191

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Monday said that the Food and Drug Administration or FDA has given clearance to its investigational new drug (IND) application for ZW191, the company's drug candidate to target folate receptor-? (FR?)-expressing tumors including ovarian and other gynecological cancers, as well as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Zymeworks plans to initiate clinical studies of ZW191 as well as ZW171, for which it got clearance in June, during this year.

The company expects to file applications seeking regulatory clearance to initiate clinical studies for ZW191 in non-US jurisdictions in the second half of 2024.

