News & Insights

Markets
ZYME

FDA Clears IND Application Of Zymeworks For ZW191

July 22, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Monday said that the Food and Drug Administration or FDA has given clearance to its investigational new drug (IND) application for ZW191, the company's drug candidate to target folate receptor-? (FR?)-expressing tumors including ovarian and other gynecological cancers, as well as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Zymeworks plans to initiate clinical studies of ZW191 as well as ZW171, for which it got clearance in June, during this year.

The company expects to file applications seeking regulatory clearance to initiate clinical studies for ZW191 in non-US jurisdictions in the second half of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZYME

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.