FDA Clears IBRANCE Combination For A New HR+/HER2+ Advanced Or Metastatic Breast Cancer Indication

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved IBRANCE in combination with Trastuzumab, with or without Pertuzumab, and endocrine therapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive (HER2+) locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC) following induction treatment.

IBRANCE or Palbociclib is an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that blocks key cell-cycle proteins, helping to slow cancer cell growth and division, and is already approved across multiple HR+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer settings.

The expanded approval is based on positive results from the Alliance Foundation Trials, LLC (AFT)-sponsored Phase 3 PATINA trial.

PATINA (AFT-38) was a randomised, open-label global Phase 3 study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IBRANCE (palbociclib) in combination with anti-HER2 therapy (trastuzumab or trastuzumab plus pertuzumab) and endocrine therapy compared to anti-HER2 therapy and endocrine therapy alone as a first-line maintenance therapy following induction treatment for patients with HR+, HER2+ MBC.

In the Patina trial, a 24% reduction in the risk of progression or death was observed with induction treatment adding IBRANCE to anti-HER2 (trastuzumab or trastuzumab plus pertuzumab) and endocrine therapies, compared with anti-HER2 and endocrine therapies alone.

According to the company, the safety and tolerability of IBRANCE in PATINA were consistent with its known safety profile. The most commonly reported adverse events with IBRANCE were hematologic toxicities, such as white blood cell count and decreased neutrophil count.

Approximately 10% of all breast cancers are HR+, HER2+, says Pfizer.

"With today's FDA approval, IBRANCE becomes the first and only CDK4/6 inhibitor indicated for patients with HR+ metastatic breast cancer regardless of HER2 status", Aamir Malik, Chief U.S. Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, Pfizer. Prior to this approval, IBRANCE was approved for the following indications:

-HR+, HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer, in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as the initial endocrine-based therapy.

-HR+, HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer After Endocrine Therapy, In combination with fulvestrant for patients whose disease has progressed following endocrine therapy.

-PIK3CA-Mutated, Endocrine-Resistant HR+, HER2- Advanced or Metastatic Breast Cancer,In combination with inavolisib + fulvestrant after recurrence during or after adjuvant endocrine therapy.

For 2025, IBRANCE-based revenue was $4.12 billion(7% of Pfizer's total 2025 revenue), down from $4.37 billion in the prior year, 2024.

PFE has traded between $23.11 and $28.75 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $24.04, down 2.75%.

In the overnight market, PFE is trading at $24.10, up 0.25%

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