FDA Clears First-Ever, Cable-Free Synthesized 12-Lead ECG For At-Home Arrhythmia Care; BEAT Surges

(RTTNews) - HeartBeam, Inc. (BEAT) announced that the U.S. FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its proprietary cable-free synthesized 12-lead Electrocardiogram (ECG) system, making it the first FDA-cleared device designed to deliver full arrhythmia assessment outside of a clinical facility.

The clearance was granted after a successful appeal, overturning a prior Not Substantially Equivalent (NSE) outcome.

Arrhythmias are among the most common cardiac conditions, often requiring timely detection to prevent complications such as stroke or sudden cardiac arrest. Traditional ECG monitoring typically requires wired connections and clinical settings, limited accessibility and patient compliance.

HeartBeam's credit-card sized portable device delivers clinical-grade insights directly to patients anytime, anywhere, enabling physicians to evaluate meaningful ECG data at the exact moment symptoms occur, rather than hours later.

The company plans to initiate a limited U.S. market introduction in Q1 2026, focusing on select concierge and preventive cardiology group to validate real-world performance and establish reference sites for broader commercialization.

The company also intends to pursue expanded indications, including heart attack detection, and advance development programs such as an extended wear patch for on-demand monitoring, a longitudinal data repository to track patient ECGs over time, and AI-based screening algorithms to enhance predictive insights.

CEO Robert Eno said that the company has worked constructively with the FDA over two years and resolved the vast majority of open questions. He added that the remaining concerns are well defined and can be readily addressed, paving the way to get this technology into the hands of patients.

BEAT has traded in the range of $0.54 to $3.48 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $1.37, up 71.32%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.