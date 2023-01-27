US Markets
LIVN

FDA classifies recall of LivaNova's blood-pumping system controller as most serious

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 27, 2023 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy and Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday classified the recall of LivaNova's LIVN.O device that controls a blood-pumping system at its most serious type, citing that their use could cause serious injuries or death.

The medical device company recalled 589 units of the LifeSPARC system's controller, through the period of Dec. 19, 2019 to Nov. 17, 2022, for a software update to address a previously known malfunction.

The controller's software malfunction may trigger the device to enter critical failure mode causing the pump to stop for an extended time period, the FDA said, which may lead to serious injury or death of the patient.

LivaNova's recall is in addition to a previous withdrawal of 484 units due to the same issue. The company has reported 66 complaints and the FDA has received reports of two injuries due to this issue.

On Dec. 5, LivaNova started notifying customers about the software update's availability to resolve the critical failure issue. The UK-based manufacturer did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy and Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LIVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.