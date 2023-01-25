US Markets

FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 25, 2023 — 01:29 pm EST

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday classified the recall of Swedish medical equipment maker Getinge's GETIb.ST heart devices as its most serious type since their use could lead to death.

Getinge unit Datascope recalled 4,454 units in December, following a death and four serious injuries from the use of the therapeutic devices that are designed to help the heart pump more blood.

The unit has received 134 complaints related to the devices, including unexpected shutdowns, which can cause a burst, leak, or torn balloon leading blood to enter the intra-aortic balloon pump during therapy.

Getinge did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.