FDA Cellular, Tissue & Gene Therapies Advisory Committee holds virtual meeting

The Committee discusses and makes recommendations for AstraZeneca (AZN) supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) 125586/546 for Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated -zhzo), for patients treated with rivaroxaban or apixaban in a virtual meeting to be held on November 21 at 10 am. Webcast Link

