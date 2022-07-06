FDA Awards Rare Pediatric Disease Designation To Kazia's Paxalisib For Childhood Brain Cancer

(RTTNews) - The United States Food and Drug Administration has awarded Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to Kazia Therapeutics Ltd's (KZIA, KZA.AX) paxalisib for the treatment of atypical rhabdoid / teratoid tumors, a rare and highly-aggressive childhood brain cancer, the company said in a statement.

In Wednesday pre-market trade, KZIA was trading at $4.76 up $0.59 or 14.15 percent.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation means that the sponsor may be entitled to receive a pediatric priority review voucher (pPRV) if the drug is initially approved for that rare childhood disease. A priority review voucher grants the holder an expedited six-month review of a new drug application.

Paxalisib was previously granted orphan drug designation for atypical rhabdoid / teratoid tumors by FDA on 16 June 2022.

The companay noted that a phase II clinical trial of multiple drug therapies, including paxalisib, is ongoing, under the sponsorship of the Pacific Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium. The study combines several investigational drugs in the treatment of patients with diffuse midline gliomas (DMGs), a category which includes DIPG. Initial data from the study is anticipated in 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.