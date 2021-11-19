US Markets
FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster for U.S. adults

Manas Mishra Reuters
Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized booster doses of Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE's BNTX.O COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, a move aimed at addressing waning protection among fully vaccinated Americans in the face of Delta variant-driven breakthrough cases of the illness.

Earlier in the day, Moderna MRNA.O said the FDA extended the emergency use authorization of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all adults aged 18 and older.

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected to meet later in the day to discuss whether to recommend the booster doses for the broader population.

