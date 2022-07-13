FDA Authorizes Novavax's Covid-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - The U.S. health regulators have granted an emergency use authorization for Novavax Inc.'s (NVAX) Covid-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration issued EUA for the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for the prevention of COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 in individuals 18 years of age and older. The Novavax vaccine, given as two doses three weeks apart, could become available after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approves it.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said, "Today's authorization offers adults in the United States who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine another option that meets the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization."

Novavax' two-dose vaccine becomes the fourth COVID vaccine to be authorized for use in adults in the US, after vaccines of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. However, the new option comes at a time when overall demand for vaccines and boosters have dropped substantially.

About 68% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated according to the CDC, while about 48% of fully vaccinated people have received a first booster dose.

On Monday, the federal government agreed to secure an initial 3.2 million doses of Novavax's vaccine pending FDA authorization. The shots will be given at no charge at pharmacies and through state and local government vaccine programs.

