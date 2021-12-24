FDA Authorizes Marketing Of 22nd Century's VLN As Modified Risk Tobacco Product

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the marketing of 22nd Century Group Inc.'s (XXII) VLN King and VLN Menthol King reduced nicotine content cigarettes as modified risk tobacco products, the company said in a statement.

The FDA found that VLN - which smokes, tastes, and smells like a conventional cigarette but contains 95% less nicotine than conventional, highly addictive cigarettes - "help reduce exposure to, and consumption of, nicotine for smokers who use them."

The company said it is fully prepared to launch VLN with select retail and marketing partners in its pilot markets in the U.S. within the next 90 days and in the first of several global markets by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

