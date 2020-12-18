FDA Authorizes Emergency Use Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine In U.S. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Moderna Inc. (MRNA) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine against COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age or older. Delivery to the U.S. Government will begin immediately.

Moderna said it will continue to gather additional data and plans to file a Biologics License Application with the FDA requesting full licensure in 2021.

Moderna said it will deliver about 20 million doses of the vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of December 2020.

The company expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses available globally in the first quarter of 2021, with 85-100 million of those available in the U.S.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.