FDA Authorizes AstraZeneca's Antibody Combination For Preventive Use Against COVID-19

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) long-acting antibody combination Evusheld (formerly AZD7442) has received emergency use authorization in the U.S. for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration granted the authorization for Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab and administered together) for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents (aged 12 and older who weigh 40kg or more) with moderate to severe immune compromise due to a medical condition or immunosuppressive medications and who may not mount an adequate immune response to COVID-19 vaccination, as well as those individuals for whom COVID-19 vaccination is not recommended. Recipients should not be currently infected with or had recent known exposure to a person infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The company noted that Evusheld is not authorized for use in pediatric individuals under 12 years of age or weighing less than 40 kg.

According to the company, Evusheld is a combination of two long-acting monoclonal antibodies and is the only antibody therapy authorized in the US for COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis and the only COVID-19 antibody delivered as an intramuscular dose (150mg tixagevimab and 150mg cilgavimab).

AstraZeneca said in August 2021 that Evusheld demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in the risk of developing symptomatic COVID-19 in the PROVENT trial. Efficacy was 83% compared to placebo in a six-month analysis announced on November 18, 2021.

The company has agreed to supply the US government with 700,000 doses of Evusheld. The US government has indicated that it plans to distribute the doses to states and territories at no cost and on a pro rata basis.

The company is progressing with filings around the globe for potential emergency use authorization or conditional approval of Evusheld in both COVID-19 prophylaxis and treatment.

