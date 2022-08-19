US Markets
FDA asks Pfizer to test second Paxlovid course in patients with COVID rebound -Bloomberg News

Contributor
Leroy Leo Reuters
Published

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ordered Pfizer Inc PFE.N to test the effects of an additional course of Paxlovid among people who experience a rebound in COVID-19 after treatment, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The company must produce initial results of a randomized controlled trial of a second course of the antiviral by Sept. 30 next year, the report said, citing a letter from the regulator to the company dated Aug. 5.

