FDA Asks J&J To Discard About 60 Mln Covid Vaccine Doses Due To Potential Contamination

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has reportedly asked Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to discard about 60 million Covid-19 vaccines produced at problem-plagued Emergent BioSolutions plant.

The agency, after an extensive safety review, also said that it is releasing 10 million doses for use, the New York Times reported.

The FDA in a statement confirmed that several batches weren't "suitable for use," but did not reveal the exact number of doses that were being discarded. The agency also said it was clearing two batches of vaccines manufactured at the plant for use.

"The agency is announcing today that it is authorizing for use, under the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, two batches of vaccine drug substance manufactured at the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore" FDA announced in a statement.

"The FDA has determined several other batches are not suitable for use, but additional batches are still under review and the agency will keep the public informed as those reviews are completed," the agency added.

The facility was temporarily closed in April after an inspection revealed several violations, including possible contamination of J&J's vaccines with a key ingredient from AstraZeneca's Covid vaccine. According to New York Times, about 170 million doses of both vaccines came under potential contamination.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.