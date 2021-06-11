US Markets
JNJ

FDA asks J&J to discard 60 mln vaccine doses made at Baltimore plant -Times

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has asked Johnson & Johnson to discard 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the problem-plagued Baltimore factory, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adds details from FDA

June 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has asked Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N to discard 60 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at the problem-plagued Baltimore factory, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A further 10 million J&J doses would be allowed to be distributed with a warning that there was no guarantee contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc EBS.N had followed proper practices, the newspaper said.

The FDA said in a news release that it had agreed that two batches of the vaccine were authorized for use, but that multiple other batches were not suitable for use and that others were being evaluated.

The agency added that it was not yet ready to authorize Emergent's plant for manufacturing the J&J vaccine.

It did not disclose how many doses were in a batch.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Bill Berkrot)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ EBS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular