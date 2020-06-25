FDA approves Zogenix's drug for rare childhood epilepsy

June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Zogenix Inc's ZGNX.O drug to treat seizures associated with a rare form of childhood epilepsy known as Dravet syndrome. (https://reut.rs/3g2naBs)

The FDA last year had refused to fully review the marketing application for the treatment, and in February extended its review of the application by three months.

Dravet syndrome is a life-threatening, rare and chronic form of epilepsy, often characterized by severe and unrelenting seizures.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

