News & Insights

Markets
VALN

FDA Approves World's First Chikungunya Vaccine Developed By Valneva

November 10, 2023 — 01:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Valneva SE (VALN) Friday said its chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ for people aged 18 and above, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This makes IXCHIQ the world's first vaccine approved for chikungunya.

In March last year, the company had reported pivotal Phase 3 data for the vaccine showing 98.9% seroresponse rate at 28 days with a single vaccination.

Valneva plans to commercialize the vaccine in the U.S early next year. It also expects vote from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) at the end of February next year.

The company added that it intends to use the Priority Review Voucher (PRV) received from the FDA along with this approval, to finance its research and development (R&D) programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VALN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.