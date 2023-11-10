FDA approves Valneva's Chikungunya vaccine for adults

Nov 10 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Valneva said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its Chikungunya single-dose vaccine in individuals aged 18 and above.

The company said it plans to start selling the IXCHIQ vaccine in the U.S. early next year.

"Continued approval for this indication is contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory studies", Valneva said.

(Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

