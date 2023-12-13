FDA Approves Theratechnologies' Trogarzo 90-second IV Push Loading Dose

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company's Trogarzo 90-second intravenous (IV) push loading dose.

IV push is a method by which the medication is pushed by syringe for faster administration into the body's circulation.

In the U.S., Trogarzo, in combination with other antiretrovirals, is indicated for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

In October last year, the FDA had approved Trogarzo for administration by IV push. Trogarzo is administered intravenously as a single loading dose of 2,000 mg followed by a maintenance dose of 800 mg every two weeks.

With the new label, Trogarzo administration now takes only 90 seconds for the loading dose, compared with 30-minute infusion, and 30 seconds for a maintenance dose, the company said.

