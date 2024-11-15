FDA approves Syndax’s Revuforj for acute leukemia

The Food and Drug Administration approved Revuforj from Syndax (SNDX) Pharmaceuticals, a menin inhibitor, for relapsed or refractory acute leukemia with a lysine methyltransferase 2A gene translocation in adult and pediatric patients one year and older.
