FDA approves Syndax’s Revuforj for acute leukemia

The Food and Drug Administration approved Revuforj from Syndax (SNDX) Pharmaceuticals, a menin inhibitor, for relapsed or refractory acute leukemia with a lysine methyltransferase 2A gene translocation in adult and pediatric patients one year and older.

