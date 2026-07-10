BioTech

FDA Approves Sanofi's Sarclisa Escena For Multiple Myeloma

July 10, 2026 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) announced that the U.S. FDA has approved subcutaneous Sarclisa Escena in combination with standard-of-care regimen for the treatment of multiple myeloma across all existing indications of its intravenous formulation.

In the intravenous formulation, Sarclisa is approved for the following indications:

-- in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) patients not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant. -- in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 2 prior therapies including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. -- in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received 1 to 3 prior lines of therapy.

Sanofi's subcutaneous Sarclisa Escena is the first anticancer therapy in the U.S. to be administered via an on-body injector.

The approval was supported by multiple studies, including the pivotal Phase 3 IRAKLIA study, which used Enable Injections' hands-free OBI to administer Sarclisa Escena subcutaneously using a retractable 30-gauge needle.

The studies showed that Sarclisa Escena administered via an OBI provided comparable efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and safety to intravenous Sarclisa, with shorter administration time and fewer administration-related reactions.

In the IRAKLIA study, Sarclisa SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) achieved an objective response rate of 71.1%, compared with 70.5% for intravenous Sarclisa, establishing non-inferiority in patients with relapsed or refractory MM (R/R MM) who previously received at least one prior line of treatment.

The company noted the overall safety profile of Sarclisa SC-Pd was consistent with the established safety profile of Sarclisa IV-Pd. In 25% of patients treated with Sarclisa IV-Pd and in 1.5% of patients treated with Sarclisa SC-Pd, infusion reactions occurred.

SNY is currently trading down 0.68% to $43.60.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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