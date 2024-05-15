News & Insights

FDA Approves Roche's HPV Self-Collection Solution In Cervical Cancer

May 15, 2024

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Roche's (RHHBY) human papillomavirus or HPV self-collection solution, one of the first available in the United States. Screening for HPV can help identify women who are at risk of developing cervical cancer so that the disease can be found and treated early before cervical cancer has a chance to develop, the company said in a statement.

The company noted that HPV self-collection offers an accessible screening option. In a healthcare setting, an individual collects their own vaginal sample, which is sent to a laboratory for analysis with Roche's cobas molecular instrument. Those who receive a positive HPV result would then continue their care with a healthcare provider.

