Markets
REGN

FDA Approves Regeneron's Kevzara To Treat Inflammatory Rheumatic Disease

February 28, 2023 — 08:44 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Kevzara (sarilumab) for the treatment of polymyalgia rheumatica, an inflammatory rheumatic disease, in adult patients who have had an inadequate response to corticosteroids or who cannot tolerate corticosteroid taper, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kevzara is now approved to treat two chronic inflammatory disorders.

Kevzara was previously approved for the treatment of moderately-to-severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adult patients who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs.

Polymyalgia rheumatica can be an incapacitating disease, causing painful disease flares in multiple parts of the body that leave people fatigued and unable to fully perform everyday activities. Polymyalgia rheumatica generally affects people who are 50 years and older.

Corticosteroids have been the primary treatment to date, but many patients do not adequately respond to steroids or cannot be tapered off steroids, which puts such patients at risk of complications from long-term steroid therapy.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.