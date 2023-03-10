FDA Approves Pfizer's Migraine Nasal Spray 'Zavzpret'

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Zavzpret (zavegepant), the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. The company expects that the nasal Spray will be available in pharmacies in July 2023.

The FDA approval is based on two pivotal randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled studies that established the efficacy, tolerability and safety profiles of ZAVZPRET for the acute treatment of migraine.

In its pivotal Phase 3 study, Zavzpret was statistically superior to placebo on the co-primary endpoints of pain freedom and freedom from most bothersome symptom at two hours post-dose. The pivotal study also demonstrated pain relief as early as 15 minutes in a prespecified secondary endpoint versus placebo.

