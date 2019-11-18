FDA Approves Pfizer's ABRILADA, Fifth Biosimilar To Humira

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc.'s ( PFE) ABRILADA, a biosimilar to Humira, has received FDA approval for the treatment of certain patients with rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, adult Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and plaque psoriasis.

ABRILADA is the fifth Humira biosimilar to secure the regulatory nod in the U.S. Till date, including ABRILADA, 25 biosimilars have been approved by the FDA.

In the U.S., although the biosimilar versions of Humira have been approved, they are not going to be launched till 2023.

HUMIRA, developed by AbbVie (ABV), had global sales of $19.936 billion in 2018, up 8.2% over the prior year.

