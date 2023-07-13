FDA Approves Perrigo's Opill, The First Over-the-counter Birth Control Pill

(RTTNews) - Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) a healthcare company, announced on Thursday that it has received FDA approval for selling Opill, a progestin-only daily oral contraceptive, over the counter without a medical prescription.

Opill, which consists of 0.075 mg norgestrel, is the first drug to be available over the counter in the United States, the company said.

It is estimated that of the 6 million pregnancies in the U.S., 45 percent are unintended. Nearly one-third of adult U.S. women find it difficult to obtain a prescription or refill for a contraceptive pill, patch or ring.

"Removing the prescription requirement for Opill improves access to a contraceptive method that is effective and well tolerated for all ages of women and people who can get pregnant.", the company said in a statement.

Opill is expected to be available online and in stores across the country early in the first quarter of 2024.

In pre-market activity, shares of Perrigo are trading at $34.57 up 4.44% or $1.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.

