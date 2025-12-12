BioTech
BCRX

FDA Approves Orladeyo Oral Pellets For Children With Hereditary Angioedema

December 12, 2025 — 07:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an oral pellet formulation of Orladeyo for prophylactic use in pediatric patients aged 2 to under 12 years with hereditary angioedema (HAE).

With the new approval, Orladeyo becomes the first and only targeted oral prophylactic therapy available for HAE patients aged 2 and older. The capsule form of Orladeyo is already approved for patients aged 12 and older and is available in more than 45 countries, including the U.S.

BioCryst shares rose more than 8% in pre-market trading after closing at $7.58 on Thursday, down 1.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BCRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.