FDA approves oral diabetes drug from Novo Nordisk

Contributor
Tamara Mathias Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SCANPIX DENMARK

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an oral version of Novo Nordisk's diabetes drug semaglutide, a boost for the Danish drugmaker which hopes to transform the market by offering patients a non-injectable treatment.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an oral version of Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO diabetes drug semaglutide, a boost for the Danish drugmaker which hopes to transform the market by offering patients a non-injectable treatment.

The world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs already sells an injectable once-weekly version of semaglutide under the brand name Ozempic at nearly $800 per month.

The new oral treatment, called Rybelsus, stimulates insulin production in patients with type 2 diabetes and is meant to be taken once a day. (http://bit.ly/2kWSKJH)

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Tamara.Mathias@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 1208;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters