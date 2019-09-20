FDA approves oral diabetes drug from Novo Nordisk

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved an oral version of Novo Nordisk's NOVOb.CO diabetes drug semaglutide, a boost for the Danish drugmaker which hopes to transform the market by offering patients a non-injectable treatment.

The world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs already sells an injectable once-weekly version of semaglutide under the brand name Ozempic at nearly $800 per month.

The new oral treatment, called Rybelsus, stimulates insulin production in patients with type 2 diabetes and is meant to be taken once a day. (http://bit.ly/2kWSKJH)

