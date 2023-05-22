FDA Approves Opiant's Nasal Spray 'Opvee' To Reverse Opioid Overdose

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opiant Pharmaceuticals' Opvee, the first nalmefene hydrochloride nasal spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

Nalmefene is an opioid receptor antagonist which is used to treat acute opioid overdose. If nalmefene is administered quickly, it can reverse the effects of opioid overdose, including respiratory depression, sedation and low blood pressure.

Indivior plc (INDV.L), which recently acquired Opiant Pharma in a deal worth $145 million, said it expects that Opvee will be available in the market in the fourth quarter of 2023.

