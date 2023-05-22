News & Insights

Markets

FDA Approves Opiant's Nasal Spray 'Opvee' To Reverse Opioid Overdose

May 22, 2023 — 10:05 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Opiant Pharmaceuticals' Opvee, the first nalmefene hydrochloride nasal spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older.

Nalmefene is an opioid receptor antagonist which is used to treat acute opioid overdose. If nalmefene is administered quickly, it can reverse the effects of opioid overdose, including respiratory depression, sedation and low blood pressure.

Indivior plc (INDV.L), which recently acquired Opiant Pharma in a deal worth $145 million, said it expects that Opvee will be available in the market in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.