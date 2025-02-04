News & Insights

BioTech
SUPN

FDA Approves ONAPGO Apomorphine Hydrochloride For Parkinson's Disease Treatment

February 04, 2025 — 11:27 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday the FDA approval of ONAPGO or apomorphine hydrochloride for the treatment of motor fluctuations in adults with advanced Parkinson's disease or PD.

ONAPGO is the first and only subcutaneous apomorphine infusion device designed to deliver continuous treatment throughout the waking day, providing consistent control of OFF time, which is a common challenge for Parkinson's patients.

The approval follows positive results from a Phase 3 study showing ONAPGO significantly reduced daily OFF time and increased GOOD ON time compared to placebo.

This treatment offers a new option for patients who struggle with oral medications, such as levodopa, as Parkinson's progresses and becomes harder to manage.

ONAPGO will be available in the U.S. by the second quarter of 2025, supported by a nurse education program and access assistance.

This approval is a significant step forward in providing patients with more reliable symptom management and improving their quality of life.

Currently, SUPN is trading at $39.61 up by 5.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUPN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.