FDA approves obecabtagene autoleucel for certain type of ALL

The Food and Drug Administration approved obecabtagene autoleucel, or Aucatzyl from Autolus, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy, for adults with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL.
